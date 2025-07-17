'No Fault Found': Air India Races to Inspect Boeing 787 Fuel Switches After DGCA Alert

Air India said on Wednesday that it has successfully conducted precautionary safety checks of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) locking devices on its entire fleet of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners. The carrier explained the inspections, which had been begun over the weekend by its engineering staff, found no safety concerns.

The checks came in the wake of a safety compliance directive sent to airlines flying Boeing 787s by India's aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Monday, July 14. The directive asked airlines to check the locking mechanism of the FCS—an essential system that regulates fuel flow during flight and is coupled with the plane's Throttle Control Module (TCM).

Over the weekend, our engineering crew conducted precautionary checks of the locking mechanism of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all our Boeing 787 aircraft," Air India said in a message to its pilots. "The checks have been done, and none were found.





Along with these checks, the airline ensured all Boeing 787-8s within its fleet had already received Throttle Control Module replacement in accordance with Boeing-approved maintenance procedures — further minimizing any risk within the FCS system.

The internal pilot note reiterated a continued watchful eye and invited flight crews to report immediately any irregularities they notice during operation.

Kindly continue to stay alert and report any fault in the Technical Log, as per the prevailing reporting procedure. The Coruson tool is also available, if there is any issue detected during operations," the message stated.

Air India also used the occasion to praise its frontline crew for their commitment to flight safety:

"Thank you once again for your professionalism and commitment to safety," the note ended.