No Fees, Only Rewards: BharatPe and Unity Bank Launch EMI-Driven Credit Card

BharatPe, in partnership with Unity Small Finance Bank, has introduced a new credit card that it describes as India’s first EMI-driven offering. The card, launched on the RuPay network of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is designed to allow users to convert purchases into equated monthly instalments (EMIs).



According to details shared by the companies, the card can be linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), enabling transactions across a wide merchant base. It carries no joining or annual fees, and customers can prepay EMIs without penalty, as per the joint press release issued by the companies



The auto-EMI feature allows conversion of purchases into instalments for up to 12 months. Users also earn flat 2% rewards on transactions converted to EMIs, which can be redeemed through the BharatPe app. Additional benefits include limited lifestyle features such as lounge access and preventive health check-ups.