New Delhi: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant interim relief to Tata Trusts in its legal battle with Tata Sons, allowing the company's November 30 board meeting to proceed as scheduled. The court, however, clarified that any decisions taken at the meeting would remain subject to its further orders.

Tata Trusts had approached the Bombay High Court seeking urgent intervention to halt the upcoming board meeting amid its challenge to the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons for another five-year term.

During the hearing, the court declined to stay the meeting and said it would allow the proceedings to take place as scheduled. The decision comes amid an escalating dispute over Tata Sons' governance, the chairman's reappointment and the voting rights of Tata Trusts' nominee directors.

The dispute centres on the September 17 board resolution that reappointed Chandrasekaran for a third term. Tata Trusts has challenged the validity of the resolution, alleging that the process violated the company's Articles of Association.

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The two trusts involved in the legal proceedings are the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Ratan Dorabji Tata Trust (RDTT). Together, they hold around 30 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

The trusts have argued that the reappointment was approved through a casting vote despite a disagreement between their two nominee directors on the board. They contend that under Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association, the affirmative support of the Trusts' nominee directors is required for certain key decisions.

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At the September 17 meeting, Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan, the two nominee directors representing the trusts, reportedly took opposing positions on Chandrasekaran's reappointment. Independent director Harish Manwani, who chaired the proceedings on the matter after Chandrasekaran recused himself, exercised his casting vote to pass the resolution.

The trusts have challenged the use of the casting vote and sought to have Chandrasekaran's reappointment declared invalid. They have also sought damages of Rs 65 crore from Tata Sons and the concerned directors, along with 18 per cent annual interest.

The November 30 board meeting is considered significant as it is expected to discuss key issues concerning Tata Sons, including its proposed stock market listing and the company's future structure.

The listing issue has become a major point of disagreement within the Tata Group. The Reserve Bank of India has maintained that Tata Sons must comply with the regulatory requirements applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which include listing its shares.

Tata Trusts has opposed the proposed listing and has backed an alternative restructuring proposal that would allow Tata Sons to continue as a privately held company. Company News -

With the Bombay High Court declining to halt the November 30 meeting, the Tata Sons board will be able to proceed with its scheduled deliberations. However, the court's decision means that any resolutions passed during the meeting will remain subject to the outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings.