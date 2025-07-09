No Lifetime Golden Visa At Rs 23 Lakh For 'Certain Nationalities' Says UAE: Here's What You Should Know

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has denied the rumors circulated by local as well as international media outlets and websites.

What Were These Rumours?

These rumours were that the UAE is granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities, the Emirates News Agency Wam said.

According to ICP, the categories, conditions, and regulations of the Golden Visa are clearly defined in accordance with official laws, legislations, and ministerial decisions. The official information is available on the Authority's website or smart application.

ICP further said that all Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through official government channels within the UAE, and no internal or external consultancy entity is recognised as an authorised party in the application process.

Reports of the launch of a pilot programme for a new kind of golden visa by the UAE had created a buzz on social media and the story had also gone viral in a short span of time.

Additionally, residency programmes and investment visas are widely popular among Indian citizens, especially in recent years.

What Do Authorities Say?

As per the report, authorities had observed news articles and they said that these claims have no "legal basis and were made without coordination" with the relevant authorities in the UAE.