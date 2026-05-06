No Major Lapses at HDFC Bank; Legal Review Paves Way for CEO Continuity, Sources Say

Law firms reviewing governance at HDFC Bank are set to report this month that they have not found any major lapses, two people with direct knowledge of the findings said, clearing the way for the reappointment of its CEO.

India's largest private lender by assets called in Mumbai-based Trilegal and Wadia Ghandy & Co after Atanu Chakraborty resigned as chairman in March citing "incongruence" between his personal values and bank practices. He did not elaborate.

The resignation was followed by a 13.81% drop in the bank's share price, or $16 billion in the stock's value, and prompted a rare statement from the central bank seeking to allay investor and depositor concern about a lender deemed too big to fail.

It also threw into doubt the lender's application at the central bank due May-end to reappoint CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.

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The affair exposed leadership strain at HDFC, a bank majority-owned by foreign institutional investors and which has faced ire over stock that is down 5% since a $40 billion merger with parent HDFC Ltd in 2023. Closest rival ICICI Bank has risen 33% in that time and the benchmark Nifty 50 is up 24%.

With 120 million customers and just over a tenth of banking deposits, a clean bill of health from the law firms would bring certainty to a bank whose stability is critical to the economy.

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The law firms examined minutes and video recordings of board and extraordinary general meetings over the last three years to ascertain whether Chakraborty had raised governance issues and, if so, how those issues were addressed, the people said, declining to be identified as the findings are not public.

All issues raised at board level were handled as per prescribed processes, one of the people said, without elaborating on those issues.

The law firms are likely to hand their report this month to the board, which will then submit it to the central bank, the person said.

The review findings have not been previously reported.

Chakraborty declined to comment on Reuters' texted queries. HDFC Bank, the Reserve Bank of India, Trilegal and Wadia Ghandy & Co did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

BANK SET TO PROPOSE CEO REAPPOINTMENT

The resignation and review had delayed a board decision on whether to recommend Jagdishan for reappointment as CEO after his three-year term ends in October. The central bank approves lenders' CEO appointments.

HDFC Bank will propose Jagdishan for reappointment after the law firms submit their report, the second person said.

The central bank is of the view that there are no issues that could preclude reappointment, said a third person, who is familiar with RBI thinking. If the review tallies, the RBI would have no problem supporting reappointment, the person said.

After Chakraborty resigned, the central bank said that, on the basis of its periodical assessment, "there are no material concerns on record as regards its conduct or governance".