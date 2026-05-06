US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Visit India; Envoy Sergio Gor Hails Ties Amid Ongoing India- US Trade Deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to arrive in India this month. US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, welcomed the news on social media, referring to Rubio as a "good friend." Gor noted that the US is "excited to build even stronger ties" that will benefit both nations and the world.

Ambassador Gor, who recently returned from consultations in Washington, hinted at "big-ticket items" to be announced in the coming weeks. Rubio’s visit is expected to focus on defense cooperation and the upcoming Quad ministerial meeting, which India is slated to host.

India-US Trade Deal

As reported earlier, the India-US trade deal is currently in its final stretch but remains entangled in technical complexities. Negotiations have faced hurdles since February 20, 2026, when the US Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to set tariffs.

To maintain leverage, Washington has pivoted to Section 122, a temporary measure that imposes a 10% global tariff. However, these emergency measures are set to expire on July 24, 2026, creating a "natural deadline" for both nations to sign a formal pact.

Advertisement

Leverage and Negotiations

The visit also coincides with an ongoing Section 301 investigation by the U.S. into Indian manufacturing and labor practices. Sources indicate that Washington may be using this probe as leverage to demand better market access for American autos and electronics. If a deal isn't reached by late July, India risks being transitioned into the more aggressive Section 301 category, which could see tariffs rise back toward 18% or higher.