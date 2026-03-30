No More Stalled Flats? How the New IBC Amendment Bill 2025 Finally Protects Indian Homebuyers

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, marking a shift in India's debt resolution landscape. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, replying to the debate, said that the amendments, vetted and returned by a Select Committee, aim to move the IBC from a mistrust-based regime to one of institutional trust and coordination. While the IBC is often seen as a technical corporate law, this specific amendment carries significant implications for the average citizen, particularly homebuyers and small business owners.

What Does This Mean For People?

Faster Closure for Homebuyers

One of the biggest pain points in Indian real estate has been the decade-long wait for homebuyers when a developer goes bust.

Project-Wise Resolution: The bill formally enables "Project-Wise Resolution." This means if a developer has five projects and only one is failing, the NCLT can resolve just that one project without freezing the entire company.

Possession During Process: Resolution Professionals (RPs) are now empowered to hand over possession of completed units to homebuyers even while the insolvency process is ongoing, provided they have cleared their dues.

Direct Representation: In cases with over 1,000 creditors (typical for large housing projects), the law now allows for "Facilitators" to ensure homebuyers' voices are heard without them having to navigate complex legal hearings individually.

Protection for Small Businesses (MSMEs)

For small vendors who are often "Operational Creditors," the bill seeks to prevent the total erosion of the debtor’s value.

Creditor-Initiated Resolution (CIIRP): A new "out-of-court" mechanism allows creditors to start the resolution process faster (within 150 days). For an MSME owner waiting for a payment from a larger firm, this speed is crucial to prevent their own business from collapsing due to the "cascading effect" of bad debt.

Debtor-in-Possession: Unlike the standard process where a company is taken over by an outsider, this new model allows existing management to stay in control under supervision, preserving the unique "know-how" of small business promoters.

Stripping Judicial Discretion

Previously, many insolvency cases were tied up for years because the NCLT had the discretion to delay admitting a case even after a default was proven.

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