‘No Signs Of Contamination’: Iran Says After US Strikes Nuclear Facilities

The country’s National Nuclear Safety System Centre said radiation levels at the impacted sites remained normal, posing no threat to surrounding communities.



“There is no danger to the residents living around the aforementioned sites,” Iranian state media quoted the agency as saying. Its detectors recorded no radioactive release, and emergency response teams have been deployed to ensure continued safety, the report added.



The statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had launched what he described as a “very successful attack” on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.



Trump: 'Completely and Totally Destroyed'

In a brief but forceful Oval Office address, Trump declared the operation a “spectacular military success,” stating: “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally destroyed.”



He added that Tehran now faces a choice between “peace or tragedy,” warning: “If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”

Speaking to Media, Trump confirmed that six bunker-buster bombs were used on the heavily fortified Fordow site, while 30 Tomahawk missiles struck the Natanz and Isfahan complexes.



Backchannels Open, But Tensions High

Despite the severity of the strikes, CBS News reported that the US used diplomatic backchannels to inform Iran that no further attacks were planned and that Washington does not seek regime change.



The airstrikes, launched just before the expiration of Trump’s self-imposed two-week deadline, mark a dramatic escalation as the US formally enters what had until now been largely an Israeli-led military campaign against Iran’s nuclear ambitions.



IAEA: No Radioactive Leak from Earlier Israeli Strikes

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also weighed in, stating that prior Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure did not result in any radioactive release either, suggesting robust containment measures at Iranian nuclear sites.

