Explained: Why The US Hit Iran’s Fordow, Natanz And Isfahan Nuclear Facilities

US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had carried out precision airstrikes on three of Iran’s most critical nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The announcement, made via Trump’s Truth Social platform, underscored the scale and intent of the mission.



“All planes are now outside of Iran air space,” Trump posted. “A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”



While the world watches with concern, here’s a breakdown of the sites targeted, their significance in Iran’s nuclear program, and what the consequences might be.



Natanz

Located around 220 kilometres southeast of Tehran, Natanz has long been the centrepiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program. The site has been subject to numerous attacks over the years, including the Stuxnet cyberattack—a joint US-Israeli operation—and more recently, Israeli airstrikes.



According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), uranium at Natanz had been enriched to 60% purity, a level dangerously close to weapons-grade (90%). Though above-ground portions of the facility were previously damaged, Saturday's strike reportedly inflicted heavy destruction underground, where advanced centrifuges were housed.

The IAEA confirmed, “Any radioactive contamination stayed within the site and didn’t spread to nearby areas.”

Fordow

The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, located approximately 100 kilometers southwest of Tehran, is Iran’s most hardened nuclear site—buried under a mountain and shielded by anti-aircraft systems. Western intelligence only uncovered its existence in 2009, sparking global concern.



Fordow houses some of Iran’s most advanced centrifuges, tightly packed to enrich uranium in tandem. Because of its fortification, only specialized bunker-busting munitions—like the 30,000-pound GBU-57 bombs—could possibly neutralize it.



These bombs can only be dropped by America’s B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, a platform used solely by the US Air Force.



Isfahan

Situated about 350 kilometres southeast of Tehran, the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Centre is a hub of nuclear research and development. It houses three Chinese-supplied research reactors, labs, and a uranium conversion facility essential in turning raw uranium into fuel.



Though Israel has targeted Isfahan in the past, this is the first reported US-led airstrike on the site. The IAEA has since stated that radiation levels remain normal, indicating that the strike did not cause any nuclear leakage.





Despite being a research facility, Isfahan plays a vital role in Iran’s nuclear fuel cycle, especially in the early stages of uranium processing. Thousands of nuclear scientists are reportedly employed here.



What Wasn’t Hit: Bushehr, Arak, and Tehran Reactor

Notably, the Bushehr nuclear power plant, located along the Persian Gulf and used for civilian energy, was not targeted. This plant is fueled by Russian uranium and remains under IAEA supervision.



Similarly, the Arak heavy water reactor, which had once raised concerns due to its plutonium production potential, was left untouched. Iran had earlier agreed to redesign this site under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, reducing its threat level.



Also spared was the Tehran Research Reactor, which previously used highly enriched uranium but has since been converted to operate with low-enriched uranium, a key non-proliferation measure.

Iran’s Nuclear History and Global Stakes

Iran’s nuclear ambitions date back to 1957, initially launched with US support under the Shah’s rule. However, after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, relations with the West soured, and American assistance ceased.



Despite being a signatory to the UN's Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which bars members from developing nuclear weapons, Iran’s true intentions have remained under global scrutiny.



With strikes now hitting the heart of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, the region teeters between two extremes: a renewed push for diplomacy or the risk of a wider regional conflict.



What Comes Next?