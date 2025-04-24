No Trade With Terror: Why India Must End Business With Pakistan

No Trade With Terror (India Pakistan) | Image: No Trade With Terror (India Pakistan)

PoK: Policy of Killing

The serene meadows of Pahalgam, a cornerstone of Bharat’s tourism economy, now stands as a grim testament to Pakistan’s unrelenting terror. On April 22, 2025, Islamist fundamentalists from 'The Resistance Front', a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, massacred 28 innocents—mostly Hindu tourists—in Baisaran Valley.

Armed with Pakistan’s military-grade weapons, these terrorists checked identities, targeted Hindus, and executed men point-blank, sparing women and children to amplify their horror.

The screams of victims, captured in a haunting video, have shaken Bharat’s 1.4 billion souls, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This calculated act of hate, born from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) Policy of Killing, demands a decisive economic response: India must sever all business with Pakistan.

PoK: Pakistan’s Engine of Terror

PoK is not just disputed land, it’s the epicenter of a state-sponsored terror machine, fueled by Pakistan’s military to destabilize Bharat. The Pahalgam massacre, the deadliest since Pulwama 2019, was meticulously planned. Intelligence confirms the attackers—Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah, Abu Talha, and Pakistani infiltrators—were trained and armed across the border, their 'jihad' enabled by Pakistan’s patronage of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

This is not governance; it is a deliberate campaign of violence targeting Bharat’s social and economic fabric.

India has shown remarkable restraint while upholding secular values despite relentless attacks. But when terrorists demand, “Are you Hindu?” before firing, restraint risks complicity. The sacrifice of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who died shielding tourists, and the loss of Bharat Bhushan, killed before his wife, Dr. Sujatha, and their toddler, demand action. Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, Manjunath Rao, Suresh Nathaniel, Shailesh Kalathiya—their deaths underscore PoK’s threat to India’s stability. PoK’s violence must face economic consequences.

Economic Ties with Pakistan: Fueling Our Own Harm

From February 2024 to January 2025, India exported goods worth $630 million to Pakistan, bolstering an economy that funds terror against us. These trade flows—textiles, chemicals, and agricultural products—directly strengthen a nation whose army trains killers who devastate India’s tourism and security. Pahalgam, a key driver of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, now faces shuttered markets and fleeing tourists, with ripple effects on local businesses and national sentiment.

Continuing trade with Pakistan is not just economically shortsighted; it’s a betrayal of Dr. Sujatha’s grief, Pallavi’s loss as Manjunath Rao’s widow, and Himanshi Narwal’s farewell to her slain husband.

As a Bharatiya, I urge the government: Halt all trade with Pakistan. Redirect our exports to stable markets like Bangladesh or Southeast Asia, starving Pakistan’s economy of Indian support.

No nation has been more patient, but patience cannot mean subsidizing terror. The Pahalgam attack, a targeted hate crime, is a clarion call for economic disengagement.

Diplomacy’s Limits: Pakistan’s Duplicity

Pakistan’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s anti-terror framework is a mockery. While India combats terrorism, Pakistan orchestrates it, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized, promising a "strong response" to this "cowardly act" against Hindus. Pakistan’s climate talk overtures at Baku are hollow when their land breeds violence that disrupts India’s economic and social stability.

Additionally, global condemnation from leaders like Trump, Putin, and Meloni highlights Pakistan’s isolation, yet their military’s role as terror’s enabler persists.

The notion of Indo-Pak economic cooperation is a mirage. Pakistan’s actions undermine India’s investment climate, deterring tourism and destabilizing border regions critical to trade routes. Diplomacy has failed; economic pressure must take its place. Pakistan’s duplicity demands a boycott.

Economic Fallout: No Stability, No Commerce

The Pahalgam attack has crippled a vital tourism hub, with cancellations and fear gutting local commerce. The Resistance Front’s claim, citing non-local domicile status, signals their intent to ethnically and religiously fracture India, threatening economic integration in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BCCI’s refusal to send cricketers to Pakistan’s Champions Trophy reflects a broader truth: no Indian enterprise—be it tourism, sport, or trade—can thrive in Pakistan’s climate of violence.

Commerce requires stability, not complicity with terror. India’s $630 million in exports to Pakistan pales against the billions lost to terror’s economic toll—disrupted tourism, heightened security costs, and eroded investor confidence. Our only transaction with Pakistan should be the firm hand of economic isolation.

A Call for Economic Resolve

Terrorism has no religion, but it has a sponsor—Pakistan, where Islamist fundamentalism is armed and unleashed. The pain of Pallavi’s plea—“I told them, kill me too”—and Dr. Sujatha’s loss fuels our resolve. For the 28 lives stolen—Bitan Adhikari, Vinay Narwal, Manjunath Rao, Bharat Bhushan, Suresh Nathaniel, Shailesh Kalathiya, Prashant Satpathy, and more—Prime Minister Modi, who cut short his Saudi visit, and Home Minister Amit Shah must act.