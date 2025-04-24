Trade War Tipping Point? China Pushes Hard for Donald Trump's Tariff Surrender

China has been pushing hard for the United States President Donald Trump to surrender the reciprocal tariffs that he has imposed on Chinese imports, and in a recent development on Thursday the largest exporter called to US for all “unilateral” US tariffs to be cancelled, as signs have started emerging that Trump might de-escalate his trade war with Beijing.

US And China: Opposing Stances

Despite the United States and Trump’s administration making several claims that there have been discussions between the two countries in order to mitigate the impact of tariffs and initiate trade talks, China has maintained strictly on all these occasions that there has been no communication.

On the other hand, the US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that US will have a deal with China and on Wednesday, he said that there was “direct contact” between both countries.

According to Trump, the duties of reciprocal tariffs aim to correct unfair trade imbalances with the US.

How Would Trump’s Administration Lower Tariffs For China?

The Trump administration would look at lowering tariffs on imported Chinese goods from their current level of 145% to between the range of 50% to 65%, pending talks with Beijing, Reuters said in a report.

What Does China Say To This?

The Commerce Ministry spokesperson of China said that the US should remove all “unilateral tariff measures” against China “if truly wanted” to solve the trade issue.

He added “the person who tied the bell must untie it.”

He also urged the US to pay heed to the “rational voices” of the international community and domestic parties.