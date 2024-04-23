Noida International Airport to get advanced Instrument Landing System for low-visibility take-offs

Advertisement

Advanced landing system at NIA: The Noida International Airport (NIA), developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, will be among one of the few airports in north India to get an advanced landing system that will ensure aircraft landings and takeoffs even during less visibility.

Speaking exclusively with Republic Business, an official source said the Instrument Landing System (ILS), which ensures the landing of aircraft in low visibility during foggy conditions will be installed at the airport runway before calibration flights.

As per the official source, at the Air Traffic Control (ATC), civil work has witnessed completion while mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work is underway at the airport.

“The final asphalt layer is being paved at the runway. Now, the Instrument Landing System will be installed before calibration flights,” said the official source.

Calibration flight exercise

The Noida International Airport recently completed a crucial step towards commercial operations with the successful calibration of Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) equipment by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

In addition to its technological prowess, NIA is committed to environmental sustainability. An agreement between NIA and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will see the establishment of a dedicated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) pipeline, said a spokesperson.

“This initiative not only meets the airport's ATF demand but also reduces carbon emissions by streamlining fuel transportation and eliminating the need for tank lorry movements,” the spokesperson added.

Ground-handling operations

Furthermore, NIA has partnered with Bird Group, a renowned Indian company specialising in ground-handling services, to ensure seamless operations and enhance the passenger experience. Bird Group's expertise, coupled with a focus on innovation and sustainability, aligns with NIA's vision of becoming a world-class airport.



As per the official, Travel Food Services (TFS) has secured concessions to provide diverse culinary experiences within the terminal. “Multicuisine food outlets, luxury lounges, and other amenities will cater to the evolving preferences of travelers, elevating the overall airport experience,” said the spokesperson. “With state-of-the-art facilities, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to sustainability, NIA is poised to redefine the standards of excellence in the aviation industry,” the official added.

BPCL aviation turbine fuel pipeline

The Noida International Airport and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) signed an agreement in February this year to lay a dedicated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) pipeline from BPCL’s Piyala Terminal to the tank farm at Noida International Airport, meeting the airport's ATF demand while reducing carbon emissions.

As per an airport spokesperson, the dedicated ATF pipeline spans over 34 kilometres, extending 1.2 kilometres within the airport premises. Once operational, this pipeline will operate on a common/contract carrier basis, ensuring seamless fuel transportation to the airport, said the spokesperson.



