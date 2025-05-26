'Not Looking To Make Socks': US President Donald Trump Defends Tariffs Aimed At High-Tech, Not Apparel

Speaking to reporters in New Jersey before boarding Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said his goal was not to bring back mass production of apparel but to build tanks, ships, and high-end technology.



"We're not looking to make sneakers and T-shirts. We want to make military equipment. We want to make big things. We want to make, do the AI thing," said Trump, aligning himself with recent remarks made by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.



On April 29, Bessent said the U.S. does not necessarily need a “booming textile industry,” a comment that drew sharp criticism from the National Council of Textile Organisations (NCTO).

"I'm not looking to make T-shirts, to be honest. I'm not looking to make socks. We can do that very well in other locations," Trump added. “We are looking to do chips and computers and lots of other things, and tanks and ships."



Industry Response: Tariffs Hurt, Not Help

In response, the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAPA) criticised Trump's tariff approach, arguing that it harms American consumers and manufacturers alike. Steve Lamar, President of the AAPA, warned of increased costs and negative impacts on working-class Americans.



"With 97% of the clothes and shoes we wear being imported, and with clothes and shoes already the most highly tariffed industry in the US, we need to focus on common-sense solutions that can move the needle," Lamar said in a statement.