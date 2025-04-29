Not Regulated': SEBI's Stern Warning To Investors Against Opinion Trading Platforms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a public warning against the growing number of unregulated platforms known as “Opinion Trading Platforms,” cautioning investors about their potentially misleading nature and the legal risks involved.

According to the markets regulator, these platforms allow users to wager on the outcomes of binary events — typically framed as “yes” or “no” propositions — with payouts contingent on the result. In many cases it has observed that such platforms mimic legitimate investment channels by using financial terms like “trading,” “profits,” and “stop loss,” potentially misleading participants into believing they are engaging in regulated market activity.

However, SEBI clarified that these platforms operate outside its jurisdiction, as the activities conducted on them do not involve securities as defined under Indian law.

“In general, opinion trading does not fall within the regulatory purview of SEBI, as what is traded is not security,” the regulator stated in its advisory.

No Regulatory Safeguards

SEBI emphasized that since these platforms are neither recognized stock exchanges nor registered intermediaries, any form of trading conducted on them lacks legal validity if it involves instruments classified as securities. Furthermore, in such cases, both the platforms and their users may be exposed to regulatory action.

Importantly, the regulator reminded investors that no investor protection mechanisms — such as grievance redressal or compensation funds — would apply to these platforms, given their unregulated status.

Recognized stock exchanges have also been asked to monitor and take appropriate action if any such violations are detected.