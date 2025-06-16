NPCI's New Feature: What Is Credit Line On UPI?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a new feature called credit line on UPI allowing users to access credit directly through UPI.

What Is Credit Line On UPI?

Using credit line on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users can access a pre-sanctioned credit line from participating banks through UPI without a separate credit card or loan application.

This feature works just like any other UPI payment, where one can scan the QR code, enter the amount, and choose to pay from the credit card which has been linked instead of a savings account.

This repayment can either be structured as EMIs or as an overdraft option.

Further, interest rates are also lower as compared to credit cards, making it a more affordable short-term borrowing option.

Product Features

The following are the features of "Credit Line on UPI":