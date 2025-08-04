Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status Check Online On NSE, BSE, Registrar Website

Established in February 2015, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited operates as a prominent developer of residential and commercial properties in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Specialising in redevelopment projects within the ultra-luxury and luxury segments of the western suburbs, the company boasts a substantial portfolio as of June 30, 2025, with a developable area spanning 0.93 million square feet.



Sri Lotus Developers recently launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO), aiming to raise Rs 792.00 crores through a book-building process.

The IPO, comprising exclusively of fresh issuance of 5.28 crore shares, commenced bidding on July 30, 2025, concluding on August 1, 2025. The allotment for the IPO was finalized today, August 4, 2025.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO is scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set for Wednesday, August 6, 2025.



Steps to Check the Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors of the Sri Lotus Developers IPO can check the IPO Allotment Status on the official BSE website in the following steps with their PAN Card ID or application number:

* Visit the BSE issue application status direct link at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

* Select issue type and issue name

* Enter your application number or PAN number

* Fill out Captcha requirements and search



Checking Allotment Status on NSE

To check allotment status on the NSE follow the following steps:

1. On the NSE website visit the IPO bid verification page.

2. Register on the website if you are a new user.

3. Select 'Sri Lotus Developers'.

4. Enter your application number and other requisite details.

5. Click on 'Get Data'.

How to check through the registrar

To check the KFin Technologies IPO allotment status, follow these steps:

Click on the "Allotment Status Check" button below.

Select the company name.

Enter any one of the following: PAN number, application number, or DP client ID.

Click on "Search" to view the status.



