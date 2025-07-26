NSDL IPO: From Rs 2 to Rs 800 Windfall - Price Band, Dates, GMP & Key Details You Must Know

National Securities Depository, India's largest securities depository, has fixed a price band of Rs 760-Rs 800 apiece for its first public issue. The company expects to earn around Rs 4,000 crore at the upper price band end. The issue consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of 50.1 million equity shares, with no fresh issuance.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), SBI, National Stock Exchange of India, HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India and Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will offload their respective stakes.

The Mumbai-headquartered company's IPO will be open for public subscription on Wednesday, July 30, and close on Friday, August 1, 2025. Meanwhile, the bidding for anchor investors will occur on July 29, Tuesday.

The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalized on Monday, August 4, 2025. Shares of NSDL will be listed on the BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 18 shares, with a minimum investment amount of ₹14,400 at the upper end price.

NSDL IPO: Check GMP

National Securities Depository IPO's last grey market premium (GMP) is Rs 146, With the price band of Rs 800, NSDL IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 946.

MUFG Intime India, previously known as Link Intime, is the registrar of this issue. Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, SBI Capital Markets and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.

National Securities Depository is a Sebi-registered market infrastructure institution. As of March 31, 2025, it is the largest depository in India in terms of number of issuers, number of active instruments, market share in demat value of settlement volume and value of assets held under custody, according to a CRISIL report.