NSDL IPO Listing Today: What the Grey Market Is Hinting Ahead of D-Street Debut

The wait is nearly over for investors as National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) gears up to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today, August 6, 2025, Wednesday.



Just hours ahead of the highly anticipated listing, the grey market premium (GMP) suggests a promising debut for the depository firm.



NSDL IPO GMP Today

As per market tracker websites, the latest NSDL IPO GMP stands at Rs 125 as of August 6, 2025, 7:31 AM. With the upper end of the IPO price band set at Rs 800, this implies an expected listing price of Rs 925 per share, a potential premium of 15.62%.



This bullish grey market sentiment comes as investors await the official listing confirmation on the exchange. The Bombay Stock Exchange, in a formal notice, stated:

NSDL IPO Listing Today

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the equity shares of National Securities Depository Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities.”



NSDL IPO Details

The Rs 4,011.60 crore IPO by NSDL was entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), with 5.01 crore shares offloaded by existing shareholders. Open for subscription from July 30 to August 1, the issue drew overwhelming interest across categories.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 103.97 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 34.98 times

Retail investors subscribed 7.73 times

This led to an overall subscription of 41.01 times, according to final data from the BSE.



Listing Set to Reflect Strong Institutional Backing

The strong QIB interest is often seen as a positive signal for listing day performance. Backed by ICICI Securities as the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) as the registrar, NSDL’s IPO has become one of the most closely-watched public issues of the year.



Established in 2012, NSDL is registered with SEBI as a Market Infrastructure Institution (MII). It plays a pivotal role in India’s financial ecosystem, holding over 90% of the value of dematerialised securities in the country.



What’s Next for Investors?

With listing just hours away, all eyes are now on how the stock performs in real-time trading. Given the strong GMP, robust institutional participation, and vital role NSDL plays in market infrastructure, analysts expect a stable to strong listing performance.



Disclaimer