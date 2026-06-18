NSE has filed its DRHP, signaling the start of a ₹30,000 crore IPO. The exchange has appointed a massive consortium of 20 merchant bankers. This is the largest team ever assembled for an Indian public issue, thus showing both the sheer scale of the listing and the need for complex global coordination.

Appointing 20 investment banks is unprecedented in the history of Dalal Street. This group includes a mix of top-tier domestic powerhouses and global giants. Key names on the roster include Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets, and Motilal Oswal. International heavyweights like Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and HSBC are also driving the process. The sheer number of banks suggests that the NSE is looking to tap into every possible corner of the investor market, from deep-pocketed institutional players to the booming retail base.

Why So Many Bankers?

The scale of the NSE's reach is arguably unmatched. With over 12 crore unique customers and a status as the world’s largest derivatives exchange, the listing is not a routine sale; it is a national financial event. The diverse group of bankers is expected to manage complex logistics, regulatory compliance, and a massive roadshow that spans global markets. By bringing in this many advisors, the NSE is also ensuring that the book-building process, which allocates shares to institutions and retail investors, remains smooth and highly liquid.

The management strategy extends beyond just bankers. The NSE has also engaged eight prominent law firms, including Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Trilegal, to navigate the legal complexities of the offer-for-sale (OFS). With Rothschild & Co. acting as the strategic advisor for this massive selection process, the exchange is clearly focused on precision. For investors, this record-breaking roster is a sign of institutional readiness, marking the final shift from years of regulatory delays to the threshold of the public markets.

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