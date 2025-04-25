NSE Pledges Rs 1 Crore to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims; LIC Assures Easy Claims

LIC on Pahalgam Terror Attack: In the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 people—mostly tourists—the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has stepped in with crucial support for the affected families.

On Thursday, April 24, LIC announced significant relaxations in its claim settlement process to ensure quick disbursal of benefits to the victims' next of kin.



LIC Offers Swift Support to Affected Families

LIC’s CEO and Managing Director Siddhartha Mohanty expressed deep grief over the loss of innocent lives and assured immediate financial relief to the bereaved families.

“LIC of India is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief,” LIC said in an official statement.



To ease the process for claimants, LIC announced that in lieu of traditional death certificates, any official evidence recorded in government documents or proof of compensation paid by the Central or State Government will be accepted as valid proof of death.



“All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families,” LIC stated.





NSE Stands in Solidarity with Victims

In another act of solidarity, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) also extended financial support to the victims' families. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE, expressed sorrow over the incident and announced a donation of Rs 1 crore.

