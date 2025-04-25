Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: SIT Formed, NIA Joins Hunt for Pakistan-sponsored Terror Trail

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: After a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed 26 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the incident. Speaking at an event in Bihar, he said India will track down and punish all terrorists and their supporters. A moment of silence was held to honor the victims.
The Indian Army Chief is visiting the attack site in Srinagar to review security. Home Minister Amit Shah is also holding a high-level meeting. India has responded strongly to Pakistan by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and taking diplomatic steps. Pakistan has also threatened to review all bilateral agreements with India.
The attack has brought back focus on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and the government has promised strict action against those responsible.
Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan heightens Rangers deployment along Indo Pakistan International Border
Pakistan increases deployment of 13 Chenab Rangers in Jammu International Border
Deployment of 14 and 26 Chenab Rangers in Samba and Kathua also increased by Pakistan
Deployment increased by 2-3 times in Pakistan posts along International Border
[11:03 am, 25/04/2025] Momita Republic: BLOG @Navya Dubey
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Additional SP Anantnag has been formed after FIR No. 25/2025 was registered at Police Station Pahalgam.
Over 200 individuals, including pony wallas present around Baisaran, are being questioned.
Digital evidence and drone footage are being collected for forensic analysis.
No arrests have been made so far, but several persons are under examination.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) is assisting J&K Police in the investigation.
The case is likely to be formally handed over to the NIA in due course.
NIA teams have lifted DNA swabs, blood-soaked soil, and splinter fragments from the blast- and bullet-hit Baisaran meadow.
Houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported, citing officials on Friday.
The houses were destroyed in a blast on Thursday night.
The officials said security forces were conducting searches inside the houses of two LeT terrorists, Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh, when the explosives already kept inside the houses went off.
Another terror hideout busted by security forces in Bandipora - terrorists on the run, search operations intensified.
SIT Put Together To Probe The Dastardly Pahalgam Terror Attack .
This aerial activity is part of heightened security following the deadly April 22 attack and can be clearly seen in visuals.
After the pahalgam terror attack, the indian government is continuously in action mode.
The government has suspended the indus water treaty between india and pakistan.
An important meeting will be held today at 4 pm at the residence of home minister amit shah regarding this.
Many senior union ministers including jal shakti minister cr patil are likely to attend the meeting.
Another Terror Hideout Busted By Forces In Bandipora, 2 Policemen & 1 OGW Accompanying Team Injured.
House of Lashkar terrorist Asif Sheikh, linked to the PahalgamTerrorAttack, demolished in Tral, South Kashmir.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kulnar Bazipora area of Bandipora district following information about the presence of the ultras in the area, the officials said.
They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding ultras opened fire on the security personnel.
No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, the officials said adding further details were awaited.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will leave for Srinagar and Udhampur shortly. He is scheduled to meet senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir valley along with officials of other security agencies.
He will be reviewing the ongoing security situation in the valley and attempts by the Pakistan Army to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control there, informed Defence officials.
London: People gathered outside the Indian High Commission in the UK in support of the victims of the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on April 22. People carrying posters and Indian flags chanted slogans, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control were initiated by the Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties. Further details are being ascertained: Indian Army officials
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were arrested during the operation.
During questioning, the OGWs disclosed the location of another hideout.
Security forces moved to the second location based on the input.
Terrorists present at the hideout opened fire on the police party.
In the exchange of fire, two policemen and one OGW accompanying the team were injured.
The terrorists managed to escape from the spot.
A cordon and search operation (CASO) has been launched to nab the terrorists.
He was scheduled to visit ladakh to review situation along line of actual control (LAC) and to inaugurate various developmental projects
Visit has been cancelled in wake of pahalgam terror attack
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: The border gates of India and Pakistan remained shut during the beating retreat ceremony at the Attari in Amritsar, Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and Sadki in Fazilka on Thursday evening after the BSF “scaled down” the event in light of the Pahalgam terror attack.
At Attari, the Indian parade commander also did not move forward to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart during the ceremony, which took place with closed gates.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Operation launched after receiving intelligence based inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Army chief General Updendra Dwivedi will on Friday hold a security review meeting with the 15 corps of the Army and will also visit the Baisaran meadows where the attack took place on Tuesday.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.