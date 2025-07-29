NSE Q1FY26 Results: Net Profit Rises 14% YoY To Rs 2,924 Crore, Income Falls 3% - Check Revenue, EBIDTA And Other Details

NSE Q1FY26 Results: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported a consolidated total income of Rs 4,798 crore in Q1FY26, up 9% from Rs 4,397 crore in Q4FY25. The company’s total income stood at Rs 4,798 crores, falling 3% from Rs 4,950 crores in Q1 FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) grew 14% to Rs 2,924 crores from Rs 2,567 crores, and the PAT margin improved to 59% from 52%.

Revenue from operations fell 11% to Rs 4,032 crores from Rs 4,510 crores, while total expenses dropped 31% to Rs 1,053 crores from Rs 1,530 crores.

Operating EBITDA rose 1% to Rs 3,130 crores compared to Rs 3,106 crores, with the EBITDA margin improving to 78% from 69%.

The share of profit from associates increased 23% to Rs 30 crores from Rs 25 crores.

Revenue Drivers

Revenue from transaction charges grew by 7% to Rs 3,150 crore due to higher trading volumes.

The cash market segment saw an average daily traded volume (ADTV) of Rs 108,542 crore, which was 14% higher compared to the last quarter.

The ADTV for equity futures increased by 5% to Rs 168,430 crore, while equity options premium ADTV went up by 9% to Rs 55,514 crore.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, NSE reported a total income of Rs 4,243 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 5,860 crore in Q4FY25. The decline was due to a one-time dividend from NSE Investments in the previous quarter. Excluding this dividend, income increased by 9%. Revenue from operations rose by 6% to Rs 3,608 crore.

Operating EBITDA improved by 11% to Rs 2,714 crore, and normalised profit before tax increased by 13% to Rs 3,141 crore. The net profit stood at Rs 2,409 crore, and the net profit margin was 57%.

Contribution to Exchequer

NSE contributed Rs 14,331 crore to the exchequer in Q1FY26. This included Rs 12,338 crore from STT/CTT, Rs 875 crore from stamp duty, Rs 265 crore from SEBI fees, Rs 338 crore from income tax, and Rs 515 crore from GST.

Out of the STT/CTT contribution, 54% came from the cash market segment and 46% from the equity derivatives segment.

NSE IPO

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average

daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data.