India’s capital markets could be heading toward a fresh phase of competition as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) moves closer to its long-awaited public listing.

While the IPO has attracted attention because of NSE’s scale and market dominance, experts say its bigger significance lies in how public-market scrutiny could reshape the exchange’s growth strategy. Once listed, NSE will face pressure from shareholders to deliver consistent growth, potentially accelerating innovation and competition with rival BSE.

Experts, however, do not expect a fee war between the country’s two largest exchanges. Instead, they see competition increasingly centred on technology, new products, market data services and emerging segments such as SMEs.

Shareholder Scrutiny Could Push Faster Innovation

Experts believe NSE’s listing could increase pressure on management to focus on growth, market share and profitability.

Advertisement

Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder and CEO of Stockify, said the move could encourage the exchange to pursue newer products and technology-led initiatives more aggressively. “Once listed, NSE is going to get more scrutiny from shareholders about things like revenue expansion, market share, and overall profitability. That could sort of nudge the exchange into pushing newer products, derivatives, data services, and more technology-driven offerings a bit more aggressively,” he said.

However, he does not expect competition to be driven by trading fees. He added, “A straight-up fee war feels less likely because exchanges sit in a highly regulated environment, and big fee reductions could hurt profitability without really delivering durable wins for the long run."

Advertisement

Instead, competition is likely to focus on product innovation, technology infrastructure, derivative offerings, retail participation and data services.

Prasenjit Paul, Fund Manager at 129 Wealth and Research Analyst at Paul Asset, agrees, “As an unlisted entity, NSE has enjoyed a dominant position for many years. Once listed, regular scrutiny from shareholders and the pressure to deliver quarterly growth could push the exchange to innovate faster, launch new products, and stay more competitive."

‘Co-opetition’ Model

One of the most unusual aspects of the IPO is that NSE is expected to list on the BSE platform, creating a situation where India’s largest exchange becomes listed on its biggest rival.

Jhunjhunwala described it as an interesting example of “co-opetition”. He said, “If NSE lists on BSE, it kind of creates an interesting scenario where BSE becomes a trading ground for NSE shares while it is still competing with NSE in the core exchange business."

He added that the arrangement does not fundamentally alter competition because regulatory oversight ensures fair treatment and the listing venue is separate from the core exchange business.

For BSE, however, hosting one of India’s most anticipated listings could bring greater visibility and prestige.

Paul believes the impact on competitive dynamics will be limited, “BSE has already been listed and traded on the NSE platform for several years, so the market is familiar with this arrangement. NSE listing on BSE is more of a procedural requirement than a shift in competitive dynamics."

IPO Unlikely to Change NSE’s Capital Position

Experts also downplayed suggestions that the IPO would provide NSE with significant fresh capital to challenge BSE in segments such as SME listings or niche indices.

The issue is expected to be largely structured as an offer-for-sale (OFS), meaning existing shareholders would sell their stakes while NSE itself receives little or no fresh capital. “NSE is already highly profitable and generally does not face capital constraints,” Jhunjhunwala said.

Still, he believes a listed NSE could sharpen its strategic focus on areas such as SME platforms, alternative investment products, market-data businesses, new indices and international expansion. He added, “Areas where BSE has built momentum, particularly SME listings, could become more competitive if NSE increases strategic focus there."

Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd, said the IPO should be viewed more as a strategic milestone than a fundraising exercise. “The listing of NSE in the future could signify a shift in the Indian stock exchange scenario, although it is more of a strategic shift rather than a financial one,” he said.

Growth and Long-Term Investments

A key question for investors is whether public-market pressure could force NSE to prioritise short-term earnings over the infrastructure investments that have historically underpinned its leadership.

Jhunjhunwala said technology, risk management and market infrastructure remain central to the exchange’s competitive strength. He added, “If NSE were to stop or pivot away from those investments just to chase short-term earnings, it would likely weaken its competitive position."

Paul also expects long-term investments to remain intact, although management could face greater pressure to deliver consistent quarterly growth after listing.

Maurya said NSE’s challenge will be balancing shareholder expectations with investments needed to maintain market leadership. He added, “Continuing to lead would certainly mean finding the right balance between serving shareholders and making investments."

Experts broadly agree that NSE’s IPO is unlikely to trigger a dramatic shift in the balance of power between India’s two largest exchanges.

Its real impact may come from increasing pressure on NSE to innovate faster, expand into newer segments and strengthen its product ecosystem. As both exchanges compete for listings, liquidity and investor participation, the rivalry is expected to move beyond trading fees and focus increasingly on technology, data services and market innovation.