Syngene Share Price Today: Stock Plummets 10% - Here’s Why

The shares of Syngene International Ltd declined 10% in Thursday’s trade because the company gave a muted revenue guidance for FY26.

According to the Peter Bains, the Managing Director and CEO of Syngene International, revenue growth is expected to be in the early teens, supported by broad-based growth across research, development and manufacturing services.

But he also expected revenue growth to be only in mid-single digits, adjusted for inventory balancing in large molecule commercial manufacturing at client level.

The EBITDA margin may moderate to mid-twenties and year-on-year (YoY) profit after tax (PAT) may see some decline, according to Deepak Jain, who is the CFO of the company.

Syngene Stock Price Crash

After this, the stock price of Syngene International plummeted 10% to hit its lower circuit limit at Rs 675.05 on the BSE.

The company reported a revenue growth of 4% and a profit fall of 8% (before exception items) for FY25. Driven by a sectoral downturn in the US biotech funding, after a muted first half, there was a return to growth in the second half of the year, the firm said.

Other than exceptional items, the company reported 3% drop in Q4 profit at Rs 183 crore compared to Rs 189 crore in the same quarter last year. Syngene International’s revenue was up 11% at Rs 1,018 crore against Rs 917 crore in the year-ago period.

“Looking at the year ahead, while the wider global market dynamics remain uncertain, we expect the business momentum to continue with pipeline build in both small and large molecules, supported by new pilot programs and conversion of existing pilots in discovery services. On an underlying basis for fiscal year 2026, we expect revenue growth in the early teens reflecting a broad-based growth across research, development and manufacturing services. Adjusted for inventory balancing in large molecule commercial manufacturing at client level, the reported revenue growth is likely to be at mid-single digit,” Bains said.