Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to Skip India AI Impact Summit; Senior Team to Attend

Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, will not attend the upcoming India AI Impact Summit, the company confirmed on Saturday, marking a last-minute change to earlier plans that had listed him among the event’s key global participants.

Nvidia said Huang’s travel to India has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances, without offering further details. He was expected to participate in closed-door discussions and high-level engagements around artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and global AI governance.

Summit To Proceed With Global Leaders; Nvidia Reiterates India Focus

The India AI Impact Summit, which begins next week, is expected to draw heads of state, senior policymakers, and technology leaders from across the world. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is positioned as a key platform for discussions on AI regulation, innovation, and cross-border cooperation.

Nvidia said it remains fully engaged with the summit and India’s AI ecosystem, and that a senior company delegation, led by top executives, will attend in Huang’s place. The company added that it continues to see India as a strategic market for AI development, talent, and data-centre expansion, even as global demand for its AI chips remains strong. Huang’s participation had been closely watched, given Nvidia’s central role in powering AI infrastructure worldwide.

