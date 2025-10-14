Nvidia Engineer's Painstaking Reunion Goes Viral After Release From Hamas Captivity

The released hostage Avinatan Or, who's employed by Nvidia, reunites with his girlfriend, former hostage Noa Argamani, after being freed by Hamas. | Image: X

Avinatan, an Israeli-engineer employed by Nvidia, breathed the air of freedom after being released from Hamas captivity as part of the Israel-Hamas truce pact that allows the exchange of 20 hostages.

What followed after his return was equally fitting as hugs and kisses awaited the 32-year-old engineer, who was held captive by Hamas for a period of over 2 years.

Avinatan was abducted by Hamas along with his girlfriend Noa Argamani from the Nova Music Festival during the October 7 attacks of 2023, a series of coordinated armed incursions from the Gaza Strip into the Gaza envelope of southern Israel, carried out by Hamas.

What's got netizens buzzing about is the heartwarming reunion video of Avinatan and Argamani, which went viral across social-media platforms. Taking to X, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had also shared a picture of Noa Argamani and Avinatan's reunion after the latter was brought to the IDF's Re’im base.

Even Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO, couldn't resist the sheer joy of Nvidia employee's return. In a mail directed to the entire Nvidia team, he said, “Dear NVIDIANS,I am profoundly moved and deeply grateful to share that, just moments ago, our colleague, Avinatan Or, was released to the Red Cross in Gaza. After two unimaginable years in Hamas captivity, Avinatan has come home.”