Nvidia Surpasses Apple and Microsoft to Become World’s Most Valuable Company—Here’s How It Made History

The tech giant Nvidia has reached a staggering market value of $3.92 trillion on Thursday, July 3, 2025, positioning itself to become the most valuable company in history.

What Is Fueling The Surge?

This surge is fueled by Wall Street's optimism surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). The high-end artificial intelligence chipmaker has managed to push its market capitalization beyond Apple's previous record closing value of $3.915 trillion, which was set on December 26, 2024.

The company's latest chips have been instrumental in training the largest AI models and this has driven an insatiable demand for its products.

Why Is Nvidia Winning?

At present, Microsoft holds the second position with a market capitalization of $3.7 trillion, and Apple now sits in third place, with a market value of $3.19 trillion.

There is severe competition among tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Alphabet (Google) and Tesla to build advanced AI data centers and lead in emerging AI technology has increased the demand for Nvidia's specialized chips.

Nvidia was a company which primarily was into the core technology to develop video games and now its market value has increased by leaps and bounds over the past four years, growing from $500 billion in 2021 to nearly $4 trillion.