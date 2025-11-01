October Auto Sales: Tata Motors PV Leads Festive Rally, Outranks Hyundai, M&M - Key Details

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) lead the surge in auto sales in October fuelled by festive sentiments and next-gen GST rate cuts, making car purchases affordable under the revised tax structure.

In October 25, TMPV's domestic sales surged from 41,115 deliveries in September 2025 to 74,705, according to Vahan data.

With a significant rise from previous month sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles surpassed key domestic automotive players like Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Hyundai.

The rally in domestic sales to outrank Maruti to claim the top spot comes backed by strong deliveries in Tata Nexon, which was a star performer last month for the automaker with 22,500 unit sales, as per Vahan data.

Advertisement

Tata Nexon became an attractive offer for car buyers after reduction in prices by Rs 1.55 lakh due to the new GST rates.

Advertisement

In Q2 FY26, TMPV sold over 1,44,397 cars, recording a 10% year-on-year (YoY) growth from retailing over 1,30,753 units in the sae period last year.

Out of the total 1.4 lakh units sold in Q2 2026, 24,855 units were Tata EVs.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra also witnessed an uptick in sales with domestic deliveries rising to 66,800 in October 2025 from 37,659 units in September 2025.