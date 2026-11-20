Oil prices edged higher on Friday, though set for a weekly decline, as concerns over supply disruptions grew following Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh and ​reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures rose 24 cents, ‌or 0.3%, to $92.22 a barrel by 0118 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures for December climbed 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.40 a barrel, while the more-active January contract gained 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.64.

Both benchmarks settled little changed ​on Thursday but Brent is set for a 3.5% decline for the week while ​the December WTI contract is set for a 6% weekly drop as expectations ⁠of a supply surplus grew because crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have returned to ​roughly pre-war levels.

Brent and WTI are set to fall for the third week in a ​row.

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"Concerns over Middle Eastern crude oil supplies have resurfaced due to attacks on Riyadh by the Houthis, prompting buying," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

"Expectations that coordinated production cuts will continue at the OPEC+ meeting ​later this month are also providing support," he said.

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The Iran-aligned Houthi movement fired missiles at Riyadh, the ​latest blow to the kingdom in its war with the Houthis.

Two oil tankers also hit naval mines in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz and "exploded" and "are burning", Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said in a statement carried by state media on Thursday.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide their 2027 output policy. The group comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia.

The Middle East ​conflict has caused the ​biggest disruption ever to ⁠global oil and gas trade and could cut world oil demand by more than 4% by 2035 if governments accelerate electrification, efficiency and fuel-switching measures ​in response, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

In Russia, crude oil ​output could fall again ⁠as Ukrainian attacks on refineries and export infrastructure intensify, analysts and traders say.

Ukrainian drone attacks have slashed Russian oil refineries' combined crude processing volumes by 45% since late October, Reuters reported on Wednesday.