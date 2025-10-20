Ola Electric Challenges FIR Against CEO Bhavish Aggarwal After Employee’s Death in Bengaluru

Ola Electric on Monday said that it has challenged the FIR filed against CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in a case pertaining to the alleged suicide of an employee. Expressing “deep sorrow” over the death of its employee K. Aravind, the company said that protective orders have been passed in favor of Ola Electric and its officials.



"We have challenged the registration of the FIR before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court, and protective orders have been passed in favor of Ola Electric and its officials. In order to provide immediate support to the family, the company promptly facilitated the full and final settlement to his bank account. Ola Electric is fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees," the official spokesperson of Ola Electric said in response to a query sent by Republic Business.

FIR Against Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal: What's the Case About

The FIR against Bhavish Aggarwal and Subrath Kumar Das — who heads Vehicle Homologations and Regulation at Ola — was registered by Bengaluru Police following a complaint from Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan. The case has been filed under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged abetment to suicide.



Authorities stated that Aravind, 38, reportedly left behind a 28-page handwritten note detailing distress at work and naming several senior executives. The note allegedly highlighted instances of workplace harassment and financial irregularities totaling approximately Rs 17.46 lakh.



According to reports, Aravind was found at his Bengaluru residence on September 28, after allegedly consuming poison. He was rushed to a private hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. His family later discovered the note, which they submitted to the police.



A senior police official confirmed that notices have been issued to all individuals named in the FIR, who have since submitted written statements. “Their statements are being examined, and the investigation is ongoing,” the officer said.



The complaint also alleges that Ola’s HR department “did not provide any satisfactory explanation regarding certain financial transfers to Aravind’s bank account.”

FIR Against Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal: What Ola Electric Said