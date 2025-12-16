Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells Small Stake to Repay ₹260 Crore Loan, Releases All Pledged Shares

Ola Electric on Tuesday said its founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal has carried out a one-time monetisation of a small portion of his personal shareholding to fully repay a promoter-level loan of Rs 260 crore, a move that will result in the complete release of all previously pledged shares in the company.



In an official company statement, Ola Electric said the transaction would lead to the unpledging of 3.93% of shares that were earlier offered as collateral, effectively removing what it described as a “critical overhang” for the company. Following the transaction, the promoter group will continue to hold around 34% stake in Ola Electric, among the highest promoter holdings seen across India’s new-age listed companies.



The company clarified that the sale of shares does not involve any dilution of promoter control and does not signal any change in the founder’s long-term commitment to the electric vehicle maker. Instead, the step is aimed at eliminating promoter pledges, which are often viewed by markets as a source of risk and potential volatility.