Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells Small Stake to Repay ₹260 Crore Loan, Releases All Pledged Shares
Ola Electric’s founder has sold a small portion of his personal stake to repay a ₹260 crore promoter-level loan, leading to the release of all pledged shares. The company said promoter control remains intact and operations and strategy are unaffected.
Ola Electric on Tuesday said its founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal has carried out a one-time monetisation of a small portion of his personal shareholding to fully repay a promoter-level loan of Rs 260 crore, a move that will result in the complete release of all previously pledged shares in the company.
In an official company statement, Ola Electric said the transaction would lead to the unpledging of 3.93% of shares that were earlier offered as collateral, effectively removing what it described as a “critical overhang” for the company. Following the transaction, the promoter group will continue to hold around 34% stake in Ola Electric, among the highest promoter holdings seen across India’s new-age listed companies.
The company clarified that the sale of shares does not involve any dilution of promoter control and does not signal any change in the founder’s long-term commitment to the electric vehicle maker. Instead, the step is aimed at eliminating promoter pledges, which are often viewed by markets as a source of risk and potential volatility.
According to the statement, the founder has taken the decision as part of a broader conviction that Ola Electric should operate without any pledge-related overhang and that promoter-level leverage should be fully unwound. The company emphasised that the transaction is being executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level.
Ola Electric also underlined that the move will have no bearing on the company’s operations, governance framework, or strategic direction. The firm said its management and business priorities remain unchanged, with continued focus on building a globally competitive, India-first electric mobility and clean energy company.
The clarification comes at a time when investors have been increasingly sensitive to promoter pledging among listed companies, particularly in the technology and electric mobility space. By removing all promoter pledges, Ola Electric appears to be signalling an effort to strengthen balance-sheet optics and reinforce confidence in its long-term vision.
