Ola Electric Promoter Clears ₹260-Crore Loan, Removes All Share Pledges; Group Stake at 34.5%

Ola Electric on Thursday said its promoter has completed a one-time, limited monetization of a portion of his personal shareholding to fully repay a promoter-level loan of approximately ₹260 crore, resulting in the release of all shares that were earlier pledged. In an official statement, the company confirmed that the transaction led to the release of the previously pledged 3.93% shares, effectively eliminating all promoter pledges. The move, it said, was executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level and has no bearing on the company’s operations, governance or strategic direction. Following the transaction, the promoter group continues to hold over 34.5% stake in Ola Electric, with the company emphasizing that there has been no dilution of promoter control or any change in long-term ownership commitment.

The latest clarification builds on an earlier disclosure by the company, where Ola Electric had outlined the rationale behind the monetization exercise. At the time, the company had said the step was aimed at fully unwinding promoter-level leverage and removing pledge-related overhangs, which can introduce avoidable risk and stock price volatility.



“This action is taken to eliminate all promoter pledges,” the company had said earlier, adding that operating with zero pledge overhang reflects the founder’s conviction and long-term commitment to the business.



Ola Electric reiterated that the transaction was a planned, time-bound financial exercise and does not impact the company’s performance, growth plans or day-to-day execution. The management remains focused on scaling operations, strengthening product offerings and driving adoption in India’s fast-evolving electric mobility market.



The company also reaffirmed its broader ambition of building a globally competitive, India-first electric mobility and clean energy company, even as it continues to invest in technology, manufacturing and ecosystem development.



The disclosure comes at a time when investors are closely tracking promoter leverage and pledging trends across new-age listed companies, with greater emphasis on balance-sheet discipline and governance transparency.