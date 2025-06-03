Ola Electric Share Price: EV Maker's Stock Plunges Over 7% After Block Deal - Who Might Be the Seller?

Ola Electric Share Price: The share price of EV major Ola Electric Mobility Ltd crashed as much as 7.31 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 49.90 apiece after reports of a block deal consisting of shares totalling worth Rs 731 crore.

Reportedly, 3,22 per cent equity exchanged hands in today's early trading session on Tuesday, June 3 in which it is highly likely that Hyundai Motor India is the seller in the afore mentioned block deal. According to the latest shareholding details, Hyundai Motor India held a 2.47 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

Under tremendous pressure the shares of Ola Electric was trading 7.13 per cent lower at Rs 49.86 at 12:45 today's trading session.

Ola Electric Q4 Results

In the quarter ended March 2025, the EV-oriented company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore, widening from Rs 416 crore in the same period last fiscal year. Meanwhile, the revenue from operations declined 59.48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 611 crore, down from Rs 1,508 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year.

However, the Bangalore-headquartered company said its gross margins improved 38 per cent YoY in FY25, and in Q1 FY26, gross margins saw a 10-percentage point sequential improvement.

The vehicle registrations dropped over 52 percent on-year to 56,760 units during the quarter under review. The number of deliveries also nearly halved to 51,375 units.



Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.'s Stock Price Movement Trend