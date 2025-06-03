Ola Electric Share Price: EV Maker's Stock Plunges Over 7% After Block Deal - Who Might Be the Seller?

Updated 3 June 2025 at 15:49 IST
Ola Electric Share Price: The share price of EV major Ola Electric Mobility Ltd crashed as much as 7.31 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 49.90 apiece after reports of a block deal consisting of shares totalling worth Rs 731 crore.
Reportedly, 3,22 per cent equity exchanged hands in today's early trading session on Tuesday, June 3 in which it is highly likely that Hyundai Motor India is the seller in the afore mentioned block deal. According to the latest shareholding details, Hyundai Motor India held a 2.47 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler manufacturer.
Under tremendous pressure the shares of Ola Electric was trading 7.13 per cent lower at Rs 49.86 at 12:45 today's trading session.
In the quarter ended March 2025, the EV-oriented company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore, widening from Rs 416 crore in the same period last fiscal year. Meanwhile, the revenue from operations declined 59.48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 611 crore, down from Rs 1,508 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year.
However, the Bangalore-headquartered company said its gross margins improved 38 per cent YoY in FY25, and in Q1 FY26, gross margins saw a 10-percentage point sequential improvement.
The vehicle registrations dropped over 52 percent on-year to 56,760 units during the quarter under review. The number of deliveries also nearly halved to 51,375 units.
Technically, Ola Electric’s stock is currently trading below five of its eight key simple moving averages (SMAs) — including its 5-day, 10-day, 100-day, 150-day, and 200-day SMAs — pointing to bearish signals across various timeframes. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 57.7 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains positive at 0.4, staying above the center and signal lines, which suggests some ongoing bullish momentum.
