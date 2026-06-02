Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd faced distinct selling pressure on Tuesday, reversing a recent positive momentum. The drop came immediately after the pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer announced the official launch of its institutional fundraising round.

In a regulatory filing, the company’s fundraising committee approved the opening of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹1,500 crore. However, the management set the floor price at ₹37.74 per equity share. This floor price sits at a clear discount compared to its recent market valuation, leading to immediate profit-booking on Dalal Street.

Pricing Discount

A QIP allows listed entities to secure capital rapidly from large institutional buyers like mutual funds and foreign portfolios without public issue delays. Under existing market regulations, Ola Electric may also offer an additional discount of up to 5% on the floor price based on the institutional book-building process.

While the incoming capital will reinforce the balance sheet, the discounted pricing format triggered near-term equity dilution anxieties among minority investors. The sudden influx of fresh institutional shares typically dilutes existing per-share ownership percentages. This reality triggered high trading volumes, with the stock closing lower at ₹39.53 apiece on the exchanges.

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Balance Sheet

The fundraising exercise arrives as the EV startup navigates an intensive capital expansion phase. The company concluded the latest financial year with a consolidated net loss of ₹1,833 crore, which marked an improvement from the ₹2,276 crore loss reported in the previous fiscal year. However, operational revenue saw a sharp decline during the same period to ₹2,253 crore.

Several global brokerages have previously raised concerns over market share erosion and continued cash burn. The company is currently deploying significant capital into its multi-crore gigafactory cell manufacturing project to achieve battery self-sufficiency. Consequently, securing institutional funding remains critical to maintaining operational liquidity while scaling its indigenous manufacturing ecosystem.

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Despite the immediate stock correction, operational indicators point toward an underlying demand recovery. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal has consistently indicated that the automotive segment is moving steadily toward structural stabilization.