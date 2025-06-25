Ola Electric Share Price Hits All-Time Low After Fresh Block Deal; Follows Earlier Exits By Kia And Hyundai

On the BSE too, the stock was down by 0.43% during intra-day trading at Rs 43.42. | Image: Republic Business

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility remained under pressure on June 25, 2025, hovering close to their record low following a sharp 6% drop on Monday, when the stock fell to Rs 43.16 on the NSE. On Tuesday morning, the stock was down by 0.37% to Rs 43.40 (at 11:15 am), marking a new all-time low. On the BSE too, the stock was down by 0.43% during intra-day trading at Rs 43.42. The selloff was triggered by multiple block deals involving roughly 0.8% of the company’s equity, adding to investor concerns.

Ola Electric's share price hit a record low following a fresh block deal, adding to selling pressure that began earlier with exits by South Korean auto giants Kia and Hyundai. While Hyundai fully exited its 2.47% stake earlier this month, Kia also trimmed its holding in the EV maker

Weak Q4 numbers

The recent decline reflects mounting investor anxiety after the Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm reported disappointing financials for the quarter ended March 2025. The Bengaluru-based startup posted a net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25—more than double the Rs 416 crore loss reported in the same period last year.

The company's revenue also took a hit, plunging 62% year-on-year to Rs 611 crore. The slump in sales was largely due to a sharp fall in its vehicle deliveries, which dropped to 51,375 units in Q4 from 1.15 lakh units in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

Margins under strain

Ola’s auto operating margin nosedived to -78.6% from -9.3% a year ago, underscoring the scale of operational stress. The consolidated EBITDA margin fared even worse, slipping to -101.4%, weighed down by elevated provisioning costs and poor operating leverage.

However, the only silver lining was that gross margins improved to 19.2%, aided by stronger monetisation strategies and a higher contribution from its Gen-3 platform, as per the company's claims.

FY25 financial performance

Despite quarterly setbacks, Ola Electric closed the full fiscal year with total vehicle deliveries rising to 3.59 lakh, up from 3.29 lakh in FY24. Adjusted revenue came in at Rs 4,665 crore. Despite that, the broader financial picture remains challenging, with a consolidated EBITDA margin for FY25 at -34.6%, signalling persistent inefficiencies in scaling up operations.

