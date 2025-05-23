Ola Electric Share Price Today: Why The EV Maker’s Stock Is Up Over 7%

Ola Electric Mobility witnessed over 7% surge in its share price following board approval to raise Rs 1,700 crore through securities issuance. The announcement, made through a regulatory filing, outlined plans to utilise funds for expansion and operational requirements.



On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Ola Electric's shares opened at Rs 51.97, reaching a high of Rs 55.28 during intraday trading. As of reporting, the stock was trading at Rs 53.34, up 1.84 (+3.57%).

Meanwhile, at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 51.56, hit a high of Rs 55.28, and traded at Rs 53.33, reflecting a gain of 1.86 (+3.61%) at 2:13 pm.



The board's decision encompasses raising funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), term loans, and working capital facilities, aimed at bolstering financial liquidity. The company's 52-week high is at Rs 157.53 and a low of Rs 45.55.



"We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ola Electric Mobility Limited ("the company"), at its meeting held today, Thursday, May 22, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved the proposal of fundraising by borrowing funds within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders of the Company, by way of: (i) term loans, working capital facilities; or (ii) issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) or any other eligible debt securities, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis or such other methods, as may be permitted under applicable laws," as mentioned in exchange filing.



