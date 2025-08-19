Ola Electric Share Price Today: Why the EV Maker’s Stock Jumped Over 8% Today – Explained

Ola Electric Mobility Limited's shares rallied 8.5% on Tuesday, buoyed by founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal’s announcement of a bold roadmap to regain leadership in India’s electric two-wheeler (E2W) market. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 44.78 on the NSE, with trading volumes spiking to more than five times the two-week average.

The rally also came amid reports that China is considering lifting export curbs on rare earth magnets—crucial for EV manufacturing—which could offer potential relief to global supply chains and cost structures.

Despite the rebound, Ola Electric remains under pressure—down nearly 69% over the past year, 49% year-to-date, and still 72% below its August 2024 peak of Rs 157.53. The company’s market capitalization currently stands at about Rs 19,200 crore.

Aiming for maximal marketshare

Aggarwal said the company aims to capture 25–30% of the two-wheeler EV market with a strategy built on vertical integration, indigenous technology, and new product rollouts. Ola’s market share has slipped sharply to 17.35% in July 2025 from nearly 39% a year earlier, with monthly registrations falling by more than half to 17,848 units.

As mentioned in media reports, Bhavish Aggarwal said, “It’s been two quarters of transition with our Gen 2 scooters being phased out and Gen 3 models ramping up. Going into the festive season, volumes will start inching upwards. Ola’s mojo is still there.”

Battery Cell Production

As part of its turnaround, Ola will begin deliveries of its flagship S1 Pro Plus scooter and Roadster X Plus motorcycle, equipped with the company’s indigenously developed 4680 Bharat cell, starting this Navaratri. “Everything inside our scooter is now homegrown,” Aggarwal said, calling it a major milestone in reducing costs and strengthening profitability.

Financial Performance

For Q1 FY26, Ola Electric reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 428 crore, wider than Rs 347 crore a year ago. However, losses narrowed sequentially from Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25, indicating improving cost controls.