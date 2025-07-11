Ola Electric Shares Hit Record Low at Rs 39.76— Is There Any Hope for Investors?

Updated 11 July 2025 at 16:50 IST
Ola Electric’s strong stock market performance has taken a sharp hit. On Friday, its shares fell to a new all-time low of Rs 39.76 on the NSE, marking a steep drop from its August 2024 listing high of Rs 157.40. This decline has eroded nearly 75% of investor wealth since then.
Ola Electric’s stock continued to slide after a block deal of 1.29 million shares took place on July 10, 2025, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock fell about 1.2% in that trade, closing at a record low of Rs 39.90.
A block deal refers to the sale or purchase of a large number of shares—typically by institutional investors—executed in a single transaction.
The latest fall comes just ahead of the company’s Q1 FY26 earnings, slated for release on Monday, July 14.
Ola Electric’s shares kept falling through June, weighed down by a series of block deals. The pressure began earlier when South Korean auto giants Hyundai and Kia started reducing their stakes. Hyundai fully exited its 2.47% holding earlier in the month, while Kia also cut its share. Toward the end of June, more block deals involving around 0.8% of the company’s equity sparked fresh worries among investors, deepening the selloff.
Also Read: Ola Electric Share Price Hits All-Time Low After Fresh Block Deal; Follows Earlier Exits By Kia And Hyundai | Republic World
It may be recalled that investor confidence took a major hit after Ola Electric’s disappointing Q4 results earlier this year. The company reported a net loss of Rs 870 crore—more than twice what it lost in the same quarter last year. The EV maker's revenue fell sharply by 62% to Rs 611 crore, and vehicle deliveries dropped to just over 51,000 units, compared to 1.15 lakh in the same period a year ago.
Ola’s auto operating margin also nosedived from -9.3% a year ago to -78.6%, underscoring the scale of operational stress. The consolidated EBITDA margin fared even worse, slipping to -101.4%, weighed down by elevated provisioning costs and poor operating leverage.
However, the only silver lining was that gross margins improved to 19.2%, aided by stronger monetisation strategies and a higher contribution from its Gen-3 platform, as per the company's claims.
Published 11 July 2025 at 15:14 IST