Ola Electric Shares Hit Record Low at Rs 39.76— Is There Any Hope for Investors?

Ola Electric’s strong stock market performance has taken a sharp hit. On Friday, its shares fell to a new all-time low of Rs 39.76 on the NSE, marking a steep drop from its August 2024 listing high of Rs 157.40. This decline has eroded nearly 75% of investor wealth since then.

Ola Electric’s stock continued to slide after a block deal of 1.29 million shares took place on July 10, 2025, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock fell about 1.2% in that trade, closing at a record low of Rs 39.90.

A block deal refers to the sale or purchase of a large number of shares—typically by institutional investors—executed in a single transaction.

The latest fall comes just ahead of the company’s Q1 FY26 earnings, slated for release on Monday, July 14.

Ola Electric's Stock in June: Continued Slide Amid Key Exits



Ola Electric’s shares kept falling through June, weighed down by a series of block deals. The pressure began earlier when South Korean auto giants Hyundai and Kia started reducing their stakes. Hyundai fully exited its 2.47% holding earlier in the month, while Kia also cut its share. Toward the end of June, more block deals involving around 0.8% of the company’s equity sparked fresh worries among investors, deepening the selloff.

Weak Q4 numbers

It may be recalled that investor confidence took a major hit after Ola Electric’s disappointing Q4 results earlier this year. The company reported a net loss of Rs 870 crore—more than twice what it lost in the same quarter last year. The EV maker's revenue fell sharply by 62% to Rs 611 crore, and vehicle deliveries dropped to just over 51,000 units, compared to 1.15 lakh in the same period a year ago.

Weaker margins

Ola’s auto operating margin also nosedived from -9.3% a year ago to -78.6%, underscoring the scale of operational stress. The consolidated EBITDA margin fared even worse, slipping to -101.4%, weighed down by elevated provisioning costs and poor operating leverage.