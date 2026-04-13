The 61 percent rally that turned Ola Electric (OLAELEC) into a market favourite this April faced a brutal reality check on Monday morning. The stock had surrendered nearly 8 percent of its value, hitting an intraday low of ₹37.75. The reversal occurred against the backdrop of a broader market rout. For Ola, the war premium on raw materials and the collapse of global risk appetite have turned what was a momentum-driven surge into a bloodbath, as investors move to lock in profits before further downside.

LFP Hype vs. Financial Reality

The recent buzz surrounding Ola was because it transitioned to in-house 46100-format LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells. These cells are said to be a game-changer for battery thermal stability and cost. Thus, it briefly convinced the market that Ola’s vertical integration could finally bypass third-party supply chain bottlenecks. However, today’s sell-off suggests that tech milestones are not enough to mask a ₹487 crore quarterly net loss. While the company's gross margins jumped to a record 34.3 percent due to Gen3 platform efficiencies, the revenue contraction, dropping 55 percent year-on-year to ₹470 crore, is still a major concern for long-term sustainability.

The "Overbought" Momentum Trap

Technical indicators suggest the recent rally may have pushed the stock into a "momentum trap." Before today's crash, Ola Electric's Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 80.8, well into the overbought zone. The daily traded volume of over 74 crore shares shows that institutional smart money may be exiting while retail investors are left holding the bag at higher levels. With the Nifty 50 shedding over 460 points and the India VIX surging over 14 percent, the spotlight is now on whether Ola’s Roadster X+ and its PLI certifications can provide a fundamental floor, or if the stock will continue to bleed alongside a weakening banking sector and rising crude prices.