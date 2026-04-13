Torrent Pharma Share Price Surges Nearly 2% After This USFDA Update

The shares of Torrent Pharma surged nearly 2% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 4210 apiece on Monday, April 13 after the USFDA inspection of its Bileshwarpura (Oncology) facility concluded with zero observations.

According to the company bourse filing, "The USFDA inspected our Bileshwarpura (Oncology) facility from 06-Apr-26 to 10-Apr-26. The Inspection has been concluded with Zero observation."

The zero-observation outcome signals that the Torrent Group's flagship company is compliant with current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) at the Bileshwarpura, Gujarat facility.

This update has bolstered investor confidence for the pharmaceutical company's oncology portfolio and its regulatory standing in the US market.

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The pharma company with a market cap of over Rs 1 lakh crore also has significant presence in diabetology, and pain management, gynaecology, besides being a major player in therapeutic segment of cardiovascular (CV), central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal (GI) and women healthcare (WHC).

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At 11:58 AM, this pharma stock recorded 60.80% buying as per the order book.

In Q3FY26, Torrent Pharma recorded 27.6% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 642 crore on account of 17.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,251 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared to Q3 FY25.