Ola Electric Stock Soars 18% In Two Sessions: Time For Investors To Jump In?

The shares of Ola Electric Mobility surged 18 per cent in two trading sessions, staging a sharp reversal from its performance this year.

In trade on Wednesday, the Bengaluru-headquartered EV major rose 9 per cent to Rs 48.90 on the BSE bourse, continuing the uptrend from Tuesday's 8.8 per cent gain.

The positive investor sentiment was fueled by GST reforms against tentative sign of fresh momentum in the EV maker.

The stock remains deeply beaten down 48 per cent so far in 2025, and 70 per cent over the last year. In trade on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 2,376.75 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE bourse.

The recovery came after Monday’s muted session, when Ola dipped 0.3 per cent to Rs 41.21 even as the Nifty Auto index jumped 4.2 per cent on hopes of GST cuts boosting auto demand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently signalled that GST rates on several goods and services could be slashed by Diwali. Proposals under discussion include lowering GST on small cars to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, Reuters reported.

While HSBC Global Research said such cuts may lift auto demand, it cautioned that EV adoption could suffer if states offset the move by raising road taxes. Nomura echoed the concern, warning that reducing GST on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles could sharply widen the price gap with EVs, which are taxed at 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Ola continues to struggle financially. In Q1 FY26, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 428 crore, higher 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as revenues reduced by half to Rs 828 crore.