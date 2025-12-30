Ola Electric’s Roadster X+ Gets Government Nod, Clears Way for Motorcycle Deliveries

Ola Electric has received regulatory approval for its flagship electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh), clearing the way for the start of customer deliveries. The certification has been granted under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT), a government-authorized testing agency based in Manesar.

The approval covers the Roadster X+ powered by Ola Electric’s in-house developed 4680-format lithium-ion battery cells, branded as the ‘Bharat Cell’. With this clearance, the company claims the motorcycle becomes the first electric two-wheeler in India to be certified with a battery pack entirely developed and manufactured internally.

The Roadster X+ is positioned as a long-range electric motorcycle, with Ola Electric stating that the 9.1 kWh variant offers a claimed riding range of up to 500 km on a single charge. The company has said the higher energy density of the 4680-format cells and their thermal management capabilities enable longer-distance usage, including inter-city travel.

Industry observers note that range limitations and charging infrastructure constraints have historically slowed electric two-wheeler adoption beyond major cities. Ola Electric is betting that extended range motorcycles could help expand EV penetration in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where daily travel distances are typically longer.

According to the company, the certification process involved vehicle-level testing across multiple parameters mandated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for battery-operated vehicles. These include safety, electrical systems, performance, braking, electromagnetic compatibility, noise levels, and environmental compliance.

Separately, the battery pack used in the Roadster X+ has also received certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) under AIS-156 Amendment 4. The approval followed a series of safety and durability tests such as thermal propagation, fire resistance, water immersion, vibration, and mechanical shock.

With this approval, Ola Electric has expanded the deployment of its 4680 Bharat Cell technology across its electric two-wheeler lineup, which includes both scooters and motorcycles. The same battery architecture is also expected to be used in the company’s upcoming electric vehicle platforms.