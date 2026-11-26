Washington DC: SpaceX has announced plans to contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, giving millions of American children an opportunity to hold a stake in the company and build long-term savings.

The announcement is part of the company's commitment to extend ownership of SpaceX to the next generation of Americans. Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts designed to help American children build long-term savings. n

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will personally match the number of shares contributed by the company as part of his pledge to donate one SpaceX share to every child in America.

Earlier, in October, Elon Musk posted on X that he would give a share of SpaceX to every kid in America.

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The share of SpaceX closed at USD 127/share on Wednesday at the Nasdaq.

Separately, SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell has announced a personal gift of over 2 million SpaceX shares as part of her commitment to the next generation.

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In a social media post, SpaceX said it believes that ownership of the company developing future infrastructure should extend to the next generation of Americans.

"Today, we are committing one SpaceX share to millions of American children to give the next generation a stake in building a more exciting future," the company said.

SpaceX also highlighted its work in building the infrastructure of the future and its ambition to make life multiplanetary, saying that giving children a stake in the company would benefit them over the long term.

The company's announcement brings together contributions from SpaceX, Musk and Shotwell, with the stated objective of extending company ownership to younger generations.

Under the plan, SpaceX will issue one new Class A common stock share for every currently active Trump Account. Musk will match the number of shares donated by the company, while Shotwell's separate personal contribution will exceed 2 million shares.