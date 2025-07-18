Online ITR-2 Filing Now Enabled With Pre-Filled Data: What Does It Mean For Salaried Investors?

The Income Tax Department on July 18, 2025 enabled the online filing provision for ITR-2 form. This means that all taxpayers including salaried individuals who have taxable capital gains, crypto income, and more can start filing their income tax returns (ITRs) online through the e-filing ITR portal starting from Friday.

What Is The Extended Date To File ITR?

The extended date to file ITR for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is September 15, 2025.

The Income Tax Department took to posting on X and said, "Kind Attention Taxpayers!Income Tax Return Form of ITR-2 is now enabled for filing through online mode with pre-filled data at the e-filing portal. Visit: https://incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/"

Who Should File ITR-2 Form?

The ITR-2 form is meant for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who earn income through salary or pension, ow more than one residential property, has capital gains (from stocks, mutual funds, or property sales) and has foreign assets or income.

This form, however, cannot be used by those who have income from business or profession, or who receive remuneration from a partnership firm.

What Is New?

Until now, ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms were available for direct online filing and ITR-2 could only be filed using the Excel utility, which is a slower and more manual process.