S Jaishankar Reacts To US Blacklisting The Resistance Front: Calls It Strong India-US Coordination

S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister on Friday welcomed the United States government's decision to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organisation.

Why Has US Blacklisted TRF?

The statement comes as the US has designated TRF as a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT)- as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

TRF has also claimed the responsibility for the deadly Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity.

What Did S Jaishankar Say?

Jaishankar took to posting on the social media platform X, "A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation. Appreciate Marco Rubio and US state department for designating TRF—a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for Terrorism. #OpSindoor."

Previously, the Indian embassy referred to the developments as "another demonstration of strong India-USA counter-terrorism cooperation."

In a statement, the Indian embassy in Washington said, "Appreciate the department of state for listing The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist. TRF is a proxy of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and claimed responsibility for the April 22 terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam. ZERO TOLERANCE for terrorism!"

More About The Resistance Front

The Resistance Front (TRF), also commonly known as Kashmir Resistance, had initially claimed the Pahalgam attack but later denied involvement.

The group has for long been linked to LeT by Indian security agencies and LeT is further linked to numerous attacks on India including the 26/11 attack.