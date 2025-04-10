OpenAI Countersues Elon Musk, Alleges Harassment and Attempted Interference in AI Transition - Report



The company has asked the judge to prevent Musk from further interference and hold him accountable for what it calls "the damage he has already caused."



$97.4 Billion Bid Sparks Controversy

Central to the dispute is a $97.4 billion unsolicited takeover bid Musk made earlier this year through a consortium, which OpenAI rejected. Musk’s legal team responded sharply to the countersuit, arguing that OpenAI failed in its fiduciary duty by not considering the offer seriously.



“Had OpenAI's Board genuinely considered the bid as they were obligated to do they would have seen how serious it was. It's telling that having to pay fair market value for OpenAI's assets allegedly 'interferes' with their business plans,” said Musk’s lawyer, Marc Toberoff, in a statement to Reuters.



xAI and X: A Strategic Play

Last month, Musk’s xAI acquired X in a deal that valued the social media platform at $33 billion, strategically linking the AI firm with his existing business empire. The structure enables co-investors in X to share in the future value of xAI.



OpenAI, in a post on X, accused Musk of ulterior motives: “Elon's nonstop actions against us are just bad-faith tactics to slow down OpenAI and seize control of the leading AI innovations for his personal benefit.”



Jury Trial Set for Next Spring

The legal showdown is slated for a jury trial in spring 2026. With billions at stake and AI development at a critical juncture, the case could redefine not just the governance of OpenAI, but the competitive landscape of the broader artificial intelligence industry.