Now, ChatGPT Is Being Misused to Create Fake Aadhaar, PAN Cards: Here’s How to Stay Safe from Fraud

New Delhi: The internet recently saw a surge in animated, Ghibli-style AI portraits flooding social media timelines — all thanks to GPT-4o’s powerful image generation capabilities built into ChatGPT. But even as this light-hearted trend grabbed attention, a far more troubling use case emerged from the shadows.

Social media users began using the same AI tool to generate fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, raising red flags about data security, digital fraud, and the urgent need for AI regulation.

Fake IDs Generated Within Seconds

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) posted images of AI-generated Aadhaar and PAN cards, complete with photographs, names, and even QR codes.

One user wrote, “Ok, so ChatGPT can create Aadhaar images. That’s not the interesting thing. The interesting thing is where did it get the Aadhaar photos data for training?”

In a bizarre twist, images also surfaced showing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Tesla CEO Elon Musk featured on Aadhaar cards — each fitted with authentic-looking details and formatting.

It didn’t stop at Aadhaar. PAN card replicas were also shared online, prompting concerns over how easily sensitive government-issued IDs could be mimicked using generative AI.

A concerned user posted, “Bro… ChatGPT just generated a fake PAN card in seconds. Imagine if this tech gets into the wrong hands — Aadhaar, PAN, IDs, everything can be replicated. This is cool and terrifying. We’re not ready.”

Another added, “ChatGPT is generating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards instantly, which is a serious security risk. This is why AI should be regulated to a certain extent.”

OpenAI Acknowledged the Risks

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, recently upgraded its system with native image generation abilities that do not rely on external models like DALL·E 3. This means the AI can now produce images more precisely based on natural language prompts.

While this has unlocked creative and educational possibilities, OpenAI also admitted the risks associated with the new capabilities.

In a statement, the company said, “Unlike DALL·E, which operates as a diffusion model, 4o image generation is an autoregressive model natively embedded within ChatGPT. This fundamental difference introduces several new capabilities that are distinct from previous generative models, and that pose new risks…These capabilities, alone and in new combinations, have the potential to create risks across a number of areas, in ways that previous models could not.”

How to Spot Fake Aadhaar Cards

As fake IDs created by AI become more convincing, users must be extra vigilant. Here are key ways to identify a fake Aadhaar card, according to a report by Mint:

Photo Check: The passport-size image may appear realistic but often has inconsistencies or mismatches compared to genuine Aadhaar cards.

Font Variations: The fonts used in Hindi and English texts might slightly differ in spacing, thickness, or design.

Syntax Details: Look closely at symbols such as colons, slashes, and commas. Fake cards often have misplaced or inconsistent punctuation.

Logo Authenticity: Examine the Aadhaar and Government of India logos. AI-generated versions might show blurred edges, off-centered placement, or design differences.

QR Code Scan: Always scan the QR code if present. A fake card will likely fail the verification process.

For final confirmation, users can visit the UIDAI official website or MyAadhaar portal and enter the Aadhaar number. If fake, the site will prompt for a valid number. If genuine, the message “Aadhaar Verification Completed” will appear.

Call for Regulation

This trend has sparked fresh conversations around AI regulation, especially concerning the misuse of generative models. While the technology offers innovation and creative freedom, experts argue that built-in safeguards and strict monitoring frameworks are urgently needed to prevent identity fraud and protect personal data.