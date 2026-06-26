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OpenAI Weighs Delaying Public Debut Until 2027 to Maintain $1 Trillion Valuation Target

OpenAI is considering pushing its highly anticipated public debut back to 2027, according to reports. While advisers suggested lowering the company's targeted $1 trillion valuation for a quicker listing, CEO Sam Altman reportedly rejected the idea.

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OpenAI is considering holding off on its public debut | Image: Reuters

OpenAI is considering holding off on its public debut ​until next year, the New York Times reported ‌on Thursday, citing three people involved in the company's deliberations.

The AI startup, which has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial ​public offering, is targeting a valuation of up ​to $1 trillion, Reuters has reported, adding Chief Financial ⁠Officer Sarah Friar has told some associates the company ​is aiming for a 2027 listing.

OpenAI's advisers presented company executives ​with the option of waiting until 2027 to go public with a $1 trillion valuation, or lower the targeted valuation for a ​quicker listing, NYT said. CEO Sam Altman responded ​that any change to the trillion-dollar valuation was a non-starter. 

Separately, U.S. ‌President ⁠Donald Trump's administration has asked OpenAI to stagger the release of its new model over security concerns, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

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Altman told staff ​the company would ​release its ⁠latest model, GPT 5.6, in a limited preview to select partners, with the ​government "approving access customer by customer during this ​preview period," ⁠according to The Information, which had reported the development earlier.

The staggered rollout came at the request of the ⁠Office ​of the National Cyber Director and ​the Office of Science and Technology Policy, according to The Information. 

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Published By:
 Shourya Jha
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