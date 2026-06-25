Three Indian DFIs Plan To Raise At Least $1.5 Billion Via Foreign Currency Loans For Cheaper Funding: Sources

Three Indian development finance institutions are planning to raise at least $1.5 billion through foreign-currency bank loans under the central bank's discounted overseas borrowing facility, ​three people familiar with the plans said.

The institutions are favouring loans over bonds ‌because none has issued dollar debt before and the process is simpler, the sources added.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and ​Development (NaBFID) are each seeking to raise at least $500 million through foreign-currency loans, with NaBFID ​the furthest along after initiating talks with lenders, an executive confirmed.

"We expect to ⁠raise up to $2 billion via ECBs in this financial year. At present, we are planning ​to raise $500 million through the ECB route, and we have already started our activity and are exploring ​in the market," NaBFID managing director Rajkiran Rai told Reuters.

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"With the RBI window opening, ECBs work out much cheaper. For the loan, the landed cost could be in the range of 6.5%-7.0%, NaBFID's Rai added.

The institution had ​also raised $125 million via a smaller dollar loan tranche in March, the sources added.

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The sources ​declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. NABARD and SIDBI did not ‌respond ⁠to Reuters' requests for comment.

NABARD and SIDBI, which have not yet tapped foreign funding, have initiated preliminary talks and could approach the market over the next 30 to 40 days, according to all the sources.

"There is a lengthy procedure involved in a debut dollar bond sale, and it ​is time-consuming. If an institution ​is not going ⁠to be a regular issuer like EXIM Bank, it makes little sense to choose bonds over loans," one of the sources said.

Based on the ​credit ratings, dollar loans may be just marginally expensive than bonds for ​now.

The Reserve ⁠Bank of India earlier this month allowed banks and state-run companies raising funds overseas to access a subsidised hedging facility, lowering the cost of managing currency risk as part of a broader effort to ⁠attract dollar ​inflows and support the rupee.