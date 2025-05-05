Opening Bell: BSE Sensex Nears 81,000, NSE Nifty50 Tops 24,400 Amid Global Rally

Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, May 5, tracking strong global sentiment and ahead of a crucial day of quarterly earnings announcements.

The BSE Sensex surged 297.79 points or 0.37% to 80,799.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 81.45 points or 0.33% to 24,428.15 in early trade.

Opening Bell: Markets Start Strong on May 5

Top gainers on the Sensex in early trade included Adani Ports, Tata Motors (TAMO), Asian Paints, Titan, and HDFC Bank. Meanwhile, laggards included Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Earning Today

More than 40 companies are set to announce their Q4 FY25 earnings today, including notable names such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), and Coforge, which could move markets further.

Modest Gains on Friday

On Friday, both key Indian indices edged up slightly. The Nifty 50 added 12.5 points (0.05%) to close at 24,347, while the Sensex gained 260 points (0.32%) to end the session at 80,502.



US Wall Street Rally Lifts Global Mood

US markets extended their winning streak on Friday, providing a strong backdrop for Asian and Indian equities. The S&P 500 rose 1.47% to 5,686.67, marking its ninth straight day of gains, the longest since November 2004. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 564.47 points (1.39%) to 41,317.43, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.51% to 17,977.73.

Wall Street recovered all losses since April 2, the day US President Donald Trump announced retaliatory tariffs.

