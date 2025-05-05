Opening Bell: BSE Sensex Nears 81,000, NSE Nifty50 Tops 24,400 Amid Global Rally

Updated May 5th 2025, 09:30 IST
Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, May 5, tracking strong global sentiment and ahead of a crucial day of quarterly earnings announcements.
The BSE Sensex surged 297.79 points or 0.37% to 80,799.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 81.45 points or 0.33% to 24,428.15 in early trade.
Opening Bell: Markets Start Strong on May 5
Top gainers on the Sensex in early trade included Adani Ports, Tata Motors (TAMO), Asian Paints, Titan, and HDFC Bank. Meanwhile, laggards included Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Earning Today
More than 40 companies are set to announce their Q4 FY25 earnings today, including notable names such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), and Coforge, which could move markets further.
Modest Gains on Friday
On Friday, both key Indian indices edged up slightly. The Nifty 50 added 12.5 points (0.05%) to close at 24,347, while the Sensex gained 260 points (0.32%) to end the session at 80,502.
Earnings Today: Over 40 Companies To Report Q4 Results
US Wall Street Rally Lifts Global Mood
US markets extended their winning streak on Friday, providing a strong backdrop for Asian and Indian equities. The S&P 500 rose 1.47% to 5,686.67, marking its ninth straight day of gains, the longest since November 2004. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 564.47 points (1.39%) to 41,317.43, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.51% to 17,977.73.
Wall Street recovered all losses since April 2, the day US President Donald Trump announced retaliatory tariffs.
Asia Mixed Amid Holiday Closures and Political Developments
Asian markets presented a mixed picture on Monday. Australian stocks retreated, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.83%, despite Prime Minister Anthony Albanese securing a historic second term—the first in 21 years—signalling voters' preference for policy continuity.
The Australian dollar appreciated 0.33% to 0.6462, while the offshore Chinese yuan slightly strengthened to 7.206. The New Taiwanese dollar surged 3.14% to 29.741, its strongest level in nearly three years.
Taiwan’s Taiex fell 1.31% amid volatile trading. Major markets in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China were closed for public holidays.
Oil Prices Slide on OPEC+ Output Hike
Crude oil prices dipped sharply after OPEC+ announced a production increase for the second consecutive month. Brent crude dropped 3.62% to $59.07 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 3.95% to $56 per barrel.
Markets opened strong in India amid a global equities rally, Q4 earnings buzz, and anticipation of corporate updates. Investors remain cautious yet optimistic, closely watching global commodities and regional policy shifts for further direction.
